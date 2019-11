FILE PHOTO: A logo logo is seen at the seat of Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group in Zurich, Switzerland June 17, 2019. Picture taken June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group AG has offered to buy Spanish bourse BME (BME.MC) in a deal valued at 2.843 billion euros ($3.13 billion), it said on Monday.

SIX Group said its 34 euro per share offer reflects a 33.9% premium over the last closing price. SIX said it expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2020.