Planned initial public offering of Brazilian bank BMG may raise up to $395 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Brazilian bank BMG SA may raise up to 1.6 billion reais ($395 million) if the bank sells all the shares at the top of the range set for the transaction.

In a securities filing on Friday, BMG said it will issue 103.4 million new shares and its shareholders will sell 16.5 million shares. The price range was set between 11.60 reais and 13.40 reais per share. BMG expects to price its IPO on Oct. 24, the filing said.