Bank of Montreal profit misses estimates on rise in expenses, provisions

(Reuters) - Canada’s fourth largest lender, Bank of Montreal, missed analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, snapping seven straight quarters of profit beats, as higher expenses and provisions for bad loans offset gains in its retail banking business.

Higher loan loss provisions have hurt most Canadian lenders in the second quarter, despite reasonable loan growth.

Although profits have risen, investors have focused on the rising provisions, resulting in underperformance of their shares on the market.

Bank of Montreal’s provisions for credit loss increased by C$16 million ($11.9 million) to C$176 million in the quarter ended April 30, while noninterest expenses rose 2%.

The bank's adjusted net income rose to C$1.52 billion, or C$2.30 per share, from C$1.46 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2KbHsvx)

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of C$2.33 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Bank of Montreal’s larger peers Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank both beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profits last week, helped by strong loan growth. However, shares of these banks languished due to surging provisions for bad loans.