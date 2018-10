TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) expects its business in the United States to account for one-third of its overall earnings in five years time from 28 percent at present, Chief Executive Officer Darryl White told investors on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of Montreal (BMO) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

White also said that the bank was continuing to target earnings per share growth of 7 to 10 percent in the medium term.