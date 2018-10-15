BMW, Northvolt and Umicore team up on battery sustainability

(Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is partnering with Swedish battery company Northvolt and Belgian materials and recycling group Umicore (UMI.BR) on a project to create a sustainable life cycle for batteries, the companies said on Monday.

The project aims to create a “closed life cycle loop” for battery cells, which will be manufactured using a recyclable design and used in electric vehicles, then possibly as stationary storage devices before finally being recycled and reused.