October 15, 2018 / 9:51 AM

BMW, Northvolt and Umicore team up on battery sustainability

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is partnering with Swedish battery company Northvolt and Belgian materials and recycling group Umicore (UMI.BR) on a project to create a sustainable life cycle for batteries, the companies said on Monday.

Touring Cars - DTM - Brands Hatch - 19/5/12 General View of BMW Badge Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Gareth Bumstead

The project aims to create a “closed life cycle loop” for battery cells, which will be manufactured using a recyclable design and used in electric vehicles, then possibly as stationary storage devices before finally being recycled and reused.

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
