FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 28, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BMW signs battery order with China's CATL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) has awarded a contract worth just over a billion euros ($1.16 billion) to China’s lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) (300750.SZ), allowing the company to build a factory to produce cells for electric cars in Europe, the German carmaker’s spokesman Glenn Schmidt said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BMW is seen during the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

CATL is scouting potential locations for a battery production facility in Europe with the German state of Thuringia encouraging the Chinese manufacturer to use a site near Erfurt, in eastern Germany.

Last month, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) placed an order with CATL to buy electric car battery cells.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.