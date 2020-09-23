BMW to expand German production of electric car components

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW announced plans on Wednesday to expand its production capacity for electric vehicle components in Germany, including investing more than 100 million euros ($117.14 million) by 2022 in electric drive production in Leipzig.
BMW said it would produce high-voltage batteries and battery components at two plants in Germany, in Dingolfing as well as Leipzig, with large-series production of battery modules at the Leipzig site due to start as early as in mid-2021.
($1 = 0.8537 euros)
Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edward Taylor
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.