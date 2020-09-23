BMW to expand German production of electric car components

FILE PHOTO: A BMW M plug-in hybrid electric vehicle is seen during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW announced plans on Wednesday to expand its production capacity for electric vehicle components in Germany, including investing more than 100 million euros ($117.14 million) by 2022 in electric drive production in Leipzig.

BMW said it would produce high-voltage batteries and battery components at two plants in Germany, in Dingolfing as well as Leipzig, with large-series production of battery modules at the Leipzig site due to start as early as in mid-2021.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)