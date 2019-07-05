BMW's Zipse poised to succeed Krueger as CEO: sources

Oliver Zipse, board member of German luxury carmaker BMW attends the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW’s (BMWG.DE) Oliver Zipse, currently board member for production, is the frontrunner to become chief executive (CEO) of the German carmaker, sources told Reuters, after Harald Krueger said he would not be available for another term as CEO.

BMW declined to comment on “speculation” about potential CEO candidates and said the matter would be discussed at a supervisory board meeting on July 18.

Krueger on Friday announced he would retire when his term ends in April 2020, pre-empting deliberations about whether he was eligible for another five-year term in office.