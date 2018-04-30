BMW may get 18.75 million euros in Czech public aid for test center

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Car maker BMW (BMWG.DE) may get public aid worth 18.75 million euros to build a test center for self-driving and electric vehicles in the Czech Republic under a memorandum approved by the Czech government on Monday, a government spokeswoman said.

The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

“The final shape of the investment incentive should be clear by the end of June,” spokeswoman Barbora Peterova said in a text message.

The construction of BMW’s first vehicle testing project in eastern Europe would create several hundred jobs in the Czech Republic, where labor costs are lower than in Germany.

Projects at the 500-hectare (1,200-acre) Sokolov site, picked out of 82 potential locations, will include the testing of driver-assistance and braking systems.