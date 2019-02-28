BMW, Daimler pool resources on highly automated driving tech

Harald Kruger, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG and Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, attend a news conference to present plans for combining the companies' car-sharing businesses, in Berlin, Germany, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler and BMW deepened their alliance on Thursday to share development costs for highly automated driving technologies, even as each carmaker continues to pursue separate efforts to develop fully self-driving cars.

The spiraling costs of designing and building computer-powered vehicles has already prompted Honda to pool its efforts with General Motors and Volkswagen to pursue talks with Ford about an alliance on autonomous cars.

BMW and Daimler on Thursday said they will jointly develop a scalable architecture covering several stages of automation including for technology to enable automated driving on highways.