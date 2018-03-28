FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 12:20 PM / in an hour

Daimler, BMW to combine car-sharing businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler and BMW have joined forces to expand their businesses in new services such as car-sharing and electric vehicle charging, raising their full-year guidance to reflect the deal.

The logo of carsharing company Car2go is seen at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Mercedes-owner Daimler and BMW, Germany’s two biggest luxury carmakers, are preparing for a new era in mobility services where self-driving cars could allow them to expand into a business segment currently dominated by Uber in the United States and Didi Chuxing in China.

Under the terms of the deal, which includes car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow as well as ride-hailing, parking and charging services, Daimler and BMW will each hold a 50 percent stake in a joint venture.

Assuming that regulators approve the transaction, both companies expect their key profit figures — earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for Daimler and pretax profit for BMW — to rise slightly year-on-year, compared with previous guidance for flat profit.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Keith Weir

