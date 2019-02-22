Business News
February 22, 2019 / 10:20 AM / a few seconds ago

Daimler, BMW to invest more than 1 billion euro in mobility services

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shareholders look at Mercendes-Benz cars during the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers Daimler and BMW deepened their cooperation on Friday by unveiling a combined ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to counter emerging rivals like Uber from the United States.

The luxury car manufacturers said they have earmarked more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand their mobility services business as carmakers move beyond manufacturing and selling cars, toward a pay-per-minute system based on vehicle usage.

Daimler’s Car2Go car-sharing business will be combined with BMW’s DriveNow, ParkNow and ChargeNow businesses, with both carmakers holding 50 percent stake in the venture.

Reporting by Irene Presinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below