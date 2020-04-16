Daimler/BMW's 'FREE NOW' service to restructure, integrate French app Kapten

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

PARIS (Reuters) - The ‘FREE NOW’ taxi ride-hailing service run by Daimler and BMW announced on Thursday a corporate restructuring, which could lead to job cuts, and unveiled plans to merge with French app Kapten.

The ‘FREE NOW’ company said in a statement that its restructuring was aimed at reducing costs in order to offset the hits to its business caused by the coronavirus crisis, which has hurt transport companies around the world.

The ‘FREE NOW’ and Kapten ride-hailing apps are among many relatively new companies that have been set up across the globe to take on the likes of main players such as Uber.