Head of BMW-Daimler joint mobility services venture resigns

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, the head of a joint mobility services unit of German luxury carmakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE), has resigned, BMW said on Thusday.

“We can confirm that she has left the company at her own request,” a BMW spokeswoman said.

German monthly manager magazin first reported the move earlier on Thursday.

The report, citing company sources, said that Gerd tom Markotten deemed the level of investment in the business, whose portfolio includes car sharing platforms and is part of a wider mobility alliance between the carmakers, to be insufficient.

No decision has yet been taken on a successor, the magazine added.