BMW, Daimler mobility to sell PARK NOW to EasyPark group

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers BMW and Daimler said on Tuesday they want to sell their jointly owned parking-app business PARK NOW to Swedish rival EasyPark.
The app is part of a joint venture which was unveiled in early 2019, and has five strands including a smartphone-based route management and booking service and an electric car charging service among others.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Caroline Copley
