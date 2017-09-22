FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW to build new 8 series at German Dingolfing plant from 2018
September 22, 2017 / 10:29 PM / a month ago

BMW to build new 8 series at German Dingolfing plant from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) plans to build its new 8 series model at its plant in the southern German town of Dingolfing from 2018, strengthening the site’s role in the production of premium models in addition to electric vehicle components.

A BMW logo is seen at a car dealership in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

The plant currently makes BMW’s 3 to 7 series models and expects to beat its record annual output of 369,000 vehicles this year, BMW said in a statement on Saturday.

It reiterated that its new electric, autonomous iNEXT model was to be built at Dingolfing from 2021, and that the plant will be involved in the supply of electric motor, components and a battery for the electric MINI to be built in Oxford.

“And that is certainly not the end of it,” Andreas Wendt, head of the plant, said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
