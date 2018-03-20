BMW searched by German prosecutors over suspicious emission software

FRANKFURT/MUNICH (Reuters) - German public prosecutors on Tuesday said they searched BMW premises at the carmaker’s Munich headquarters and in Austria, investigating suspected defeat devices capable of manipulating exhaust emissions.

A car with the BMW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In a separate statement, BMW confirmed the raids, saying prosecutors were looking into “erroneously allocated” software in about 11,400 vehicles of the BMW 750d and BMW M550d luxury models.

BMW last month recalled 11,700 cars to fix engine management software, saying it discovered that the wrong programming had been installed.