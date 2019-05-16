BMW assures Hungary factory project unaffected by sector struggles

FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a car in Nice, France, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - German car maker BMW has assured Hungary it that an investment in a new factory in eastern Hungary is going ahead as planned, the Hungarian government said on Thursday.

BMW and sector peer Daimler have started billion-euro factory construction projects in Hungary yet both are under review due to a projected fall in demand, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

“I still need to get information about (Daimler), but BMW fully informed us yesterday,” Gergely Gulyas, the prime minister’s chief of staff, told a media briefing.

“In no way does the existing decline in the German auto industry affect the BMW factory in Debrecen.”