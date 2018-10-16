Daimler, BMW offer concessions to ease EU concerns on car-sharing deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German luxury carmakers Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to combine their car-sharing businesses, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The companies made the offer on Monday, a filing on the EU competition enforcer’s website showed, without providing details.

The Commission is expected to seek feedback from customers and rivals before deciding by Nov. 7 whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a full-scale investigation.

Daimler and BMW want to combine their car-sharing units Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with U.S. rival Uber [UBER.UL] and China’s Didi Chuxing.