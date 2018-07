FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) said it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in a new car factory in Debrecen, Hungary capable of building electric cars.

FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The plant will have a production capacity of 150,000 cars a year and be able to make both electric and combustion engined vehicles.

BMW said it will help the carmaker to expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, where 45 percent of its cars are sold.