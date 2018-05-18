BMW expands UK vehicle recall to 390,000 cars

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is expanding a recall of vehicles in Britain, which it launched last week, by 88,000 cars to a total of 390,000, in the wake of a BBC investigation which found that some vehicles could cut out completely while being driven.

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops cover the bonnet of a BMW car in London, Britain, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

“BMW has chosen to expand on its existing battery connector recall by also replacing the blower-regulator wiring harness on affected 3 Series models,” the German carmaker said on Friday.

“This involves replacing two wiring connections on the cars already affected and recalling an additional 88,000 cars in the UK.”