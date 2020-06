The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) will not extend the contracts of 10,000 contract workers, a company source told Reuters on Friday, as the German luxury carmaker seeks to reduce its capacity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Munich-based company said earlier on Friday it had reached an agreement with the works council a package of “personnel measures for a sustainable future”.