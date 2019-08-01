BMW CEO says hopes Boris Johnson will listen to business as Brexit looms

FILE PHOTO: Harald Krueger, Chief Executive of German luxury carmaker BMW, addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW’s (BMWG.DE) Chief Executive Harald Krueger on Thursday said he hoped that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider business interests as he prepares to negotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Leaving the common trading bloc without a negotiated trade deal would be a lose-lose outcome for both Britain and the European Union, Krueger said in a call to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings on Thursday.

“Listen to the economy and listen to the people. He needs to be in a dialogue with business. I would visit Johnson to tell him this,” Krueger said in response to a question about what advice he had for the British prime minister.