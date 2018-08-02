FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 2, 2018 / 1:17 PM / in 22 minutes

BMW builds X5 in Thailand to counteract U.S. China tariffs: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW’s (BMWG.DE) said it is producing between 10,000 and 20,000 X5 sports utility vehicles in Thailand as a way to supply Chinese customers now that imported vehicles from the United States face a 40 percent tariff.

In spring 2016, BMW started building the X5 in Thailand and this plant is now capable of making a “significant portion” of the vehicles that would otherwise have been exported from its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina to China.

“This is one action to counteract,” Chief Executive Harald Krueger told analysts in a call to discuss the company’s second-quarter results.

Reporting by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.