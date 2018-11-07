Business News
November 7, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BMW third-quarter hit by upfront expenditure for electric car development

2 Min Read

The BMW logo is seen on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) on Wednesday reported a 27 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit to 1.75 billion euros ($2.00 billion), missing analyst expectations amid currency headwinds and higher research and development expenses.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to come to 1.795 billion euros.

BMW said that despite a slight rise in deliveries of luxury cars, its operating return on sales for the automotive division narrowed to 4.4 percent from 8.6 percent a year earlier, well below its targeted range of 8 to 10 percent.

Earnings were hit by higher raw material prices, currency effects, higher provisions for goodwill and warranty measures, tariffs between China and the United States and a price war in Europe, the carmaker said.

Last month BMW warned its pretax profit would fall this year, against earlier expectations for a flat outcome, and cut its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.