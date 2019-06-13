Business News
June 13, 2019 / 7:27 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BMW affirms target to hike sales as China drives May deliveries

1 Min Read

A man stands in front of a BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) car presented during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW affirmed its target to increase sales this year after group sales rose by 3.2% in May year-on-year, driven by strong demand from mainland China.

“Despite the ongoing competitive and volatile global market environment, the BMW Group expects to achieve an increase in sales in 2019,” the Munich-based company said in a statement on Thursday, adding it will continue to prioritize profitability over volume.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below