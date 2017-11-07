FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW lifts pretax profit guidance after third-quarter earnings drop
November 7, 2017 / 7:01 AM / in an hour

BMW lifts pretax profit guidance after third-quarter earnings drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) has slightly lifted its outlook for pretax profit this year even as third-quarter earnings fell on upfront costs for new technologies and models, counting on sales of luxury cars to hit a new record.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BMW before the company's annual news conference in Munich, southern Germany, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

The world’s second-largest luxury automaker by deliveries said on Tuesday it now expects pretax profit to post a solid rise on 2016 levels, equivalent to a 5-to-10 percent increase, after previously guiding for a slight gain in earnings.

Quarterly pretax profit (EBT) fell 5.9 percent to 2.42 billion euros ($2.81 billion), near the 2.41-billion-euro low-end forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

BMW said it expects revenue in core automotive operations to increase slightly this year, meaning a 1-to-5 percent gain, having previously projected a solid rise.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

