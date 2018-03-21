BMW says all options open for its DriveNow unit

MUNICH (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) is keeping all options open for a possible merger of its carsharing company DriveNow, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

A logo of the German luxury carmaker BMW is seen during the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“We are constantly reviewing all options,” CEO Harald Krueger told journalists.

German car rental company Sixt (SIXG.DE) recently sold its half of DriveNow to BMW for 209 million euros ($259.1 million)..

The deal made BMW the sole owner and paved the way for a broader car-sharing and driverless taxi alliance with Daimler (DAIGn.DE) to compete against the likes of Uber UBER.UL and Lyft.