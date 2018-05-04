FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Forex headwinds take shine off record BMW deliveries in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) posted a 3 percent drop in first-quarter operating profit as unfavorable exchange rate effects weighed on earnings, even as the carmaker posted higher margins and sales at its luxury cars business.

The BMW booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 2.73 billion euros ($3.27 billion) from 2.82 billion euros in the year-earlier period, it said on Friday.

    BMW affirmed its guidance of achieving a group pretax profit of at least last year’s level and an operating margin of 8 to 10 percent at its automotive business, which posted a first-quarter margin of 9.7 percent, up from 9.4 percent a year earlier.

    Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

