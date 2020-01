BMW i8 is displayed at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MUNICH (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) achieved record sales of 2.5 million vehicles in 2019, sales chief Pieter Nota said on Wednesday, adding that he was upbeat about the company’s prospects in 2020.

“We look at the coming year with confidence and aim to increase sales again in 2020”, management board member Nota said.