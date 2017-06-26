FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 2:04 PM

BMW to invest $600 million in its Spartanburg plant in U.S.

1 Min Read

An overall view of the assembly line where the BMW X4 is made at the BMW manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina March 28, 2014.Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Germany's BMW AG (BMWG.DE) said on Monday it would invest $600 million in its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant in the United States, as it looks to bolster its manufacturing facilities for future generations of its BMW X sport utility vehicles.

The investment, which is from 2018 to 2021, will also add 1,000 jobs at the plant, the company said.

The plant is the company's biggest worldwide and makes the BMW X vehicles for the U.S. and global markets.

The Spartanburg plant manufactured more than 411,000 vehicles in 2016 and currently employs more than 9,000 people.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington and Ankit Ajmera in Bengluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

