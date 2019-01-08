BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018

FILE PHOTO: A Mini car is fixed onto a wall at a BMW and Mini dealership in Barcelona, Spain June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) on Tuesday said it achieved record sales of 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles last year.

“BMW Group achieved record sales in 2018. 2.49 million vehicles mean the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium automotive company for the 15th year running,” Chief Executive Harald Krueger said.

Daimler has not yet released annual sales figures for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, so it remains unclear whether BMW brand overtook Mercedes-Benz in terms of sales in 2018.

Sales of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars were higher than Mercedes-Benz in 2017.