Credit Suisse wins BNDES mandate for $6 billion Petrobras share offering: sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES chose the investment banking unit of Credit Suisse Group to manage a share offering to divest about 24 billion reais ($6 billion) of its stake in oil firm Petrobras, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The partial divestment of BNDES’s stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled oil firm is formally called, is part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s push to reduce the government’s role in the economy. BNDES has roughly 50 billion reais in Petrobras shares.
