BNP Paribas Asset Management appoints two new portfolio managers

(Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management said on Thursday it had appointed two new portfolio managers to strengthen its thematic equity investment capability.

The portfolio managers, Ulrik Fugmann and Edward Lees, have worked together for 17 years managing thematic long/short strategies, the asset manager said.

Fugmann and Lees will manage a global long-short sustainability-themed strategy focusing on companies operating within the energy, materials, agriculture and industrials markets, BNP Paribas AM said.