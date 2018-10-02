BNP Paribas promotes investment banker Gerardin to deputy chief operating officer

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France’s biggest listed bank, named Yann Gerardin as its deputy chief perating officer, in a promotion for the long-standing investment banking executive.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank BNP Paribas is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Gerardin has been head of BNP Paribas’ corporate and investment banking (CIB) division since 2014, and the reshuffle will also see Alain Papiasse become chairman of BNP Paribas’ CIB division.

Gerardin joined the former Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) business in 1987 and set up its Equity Derivatives business. Following the merger with Paribas in 2000, he was appointed global head of equity derivatives for BNP Paribas.

“As Head of CIB for the last four years, Yann Gerardin has used his managerial and leadership skills to transform the CIB business and make it the European reference partner with a global reach for its clients,” said BNP Paribas chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe in a statement.

“This promotion also rewards his commitment and considerable contribution to the success of BNP Paribas over the last 32 years,” added Bonnafe.