(Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), said it had appointed Jane Ambachtsheer as global head of sustainability, effective Aug. 27.

Ambachtsheer, who would be based in Paris, was previously partner and chair of responsible investment at Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc (MMC.N).