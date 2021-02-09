Breakingviews - BNP’s American bank is the joker in its M&A deck

A BNP Paribas logo is seen outside a bank office in Nantes, France, July 16, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Parisians may be renowned for their fashion sense. Less so Paris-based BNP Paribas and its odd-fitting American retail bank. But BancWest, with around $96 billion of assets, offers something chic to continental Europe’s biggest bank by assets: optionality on the M&A dance floor. Selling it would give Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé cash to buy something. And it offers leverage for a merger.

PNC Financial Services’ $11.6 billion purchase of Spain’s BBVA at a meaty 1.1 times book value has focused investors on BNP’s California-based business. On the same multiple of book value that BBVA’s business fetched it might be worth some $13.7 billion. That could be useful given Bonnafé’s aspirations to create Europe’s equivalent of JPMorgan.

Indeed, it’s equal to almost four-fifths of beleaguered French rival Société Générale’s market value; 60% of Italian competitor UniCredit’s capitalisation and worth nearly two Commerzbanks. And it would not be the first time Bonnafé has sold New World assets to beef up at home: he offloaded First Hawaiian in 2019 to boost capital.

Moreover, BancWest’s ho-hum returns won’t really be missed. Tax the 392 million euros it earned before taxes in 2020 at BNP’s 24% rate, and the division reported an annual return on equity of under 6%, below the group’s 7% ROE. Selling it to a U.S. bank like Citigroup, which can justify paying up by ripping out overlapping costs, makes sense.

BNP may argue that BancWest’s deposits help lower funding costs for its U.S. investment bank, which also flogs higher-margin products to corporate clients. That opens another, more radical, option for Bonnafé: a full-blown merger with Banco Santander or HSBC, which both have middling U.S. lenders. The U.S. overlap offers potential cost savings to justify shacking up.

Indeed, combining with the Spanish bank run by Ana Botin and eliminating, say, 15% of total U.S. operating expenses could yield savings worth 5 billion euros in present value terms, according to Breakingviews calculations.

A last, perhaps less compelling, alternative would be to sell BancWest to a regional American bank. True, snagging an equity slice in a bigger, more valuable lender might incur a capital charge depending on the size of the stake. But that could be sold down over time, ensuring BNP has plenty of options to keep looking chic on the dance floor.