(Reuters) - BNY Mellon Asset Management North America (AMNA) — the firm created by the merger of Mellon Capital, Standish and The Boston Co — said on Monday it has appointed Stephanie Pierce as head of investment strategy and innovation.

Pierce, who most recently served as executive vice president, investment product group at Fidelity Investments has previous experience working for Janus Henderson Investors as well as Goldman Sachs & Co.