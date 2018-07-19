BNY Mellon says client losses to hit results over next few quarters

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s (BK.N) said its second-quarter results were hurt by the loss of two clients, which will continue to have an impact over the next few quarters.

Shares of the world’s largest custodian bank fell about 2 percent to $54.56 in premarket trading.

The bank did not disclose the identity of the clients, but said it was working to add new clients.

“We are also in the process of onboarding several large clients, which will positively impact our results, starting predominantly in the second half of next year,” Chief Executive Charles Scharf said on a post-earnings conference call.

BNY Mellon reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher fee revenue and lower income tax provision.

Provision for income tax fell 14 percent to $286 million in the second quarter. Fee revenue rose 3 percent to $3.21 billion, as the company benefited from higher interest rates and equity markets.

Banks and asset managers in the United States have benefited from the tax overhaul that is helping them reduce the amount of reserve for income tax.

The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose 14 percent to $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $4.14 billion.

Non-interest expenses rose 3.4 percent to $2.75 billion because of a weak dollar.

Asset under custody and administration rose to $33.6 trillion from $33.5 trillion in the first quarter.