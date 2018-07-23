FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 1:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOC Aviation to buy 17 Airbus aircraft worth $2.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd (2588.HK) said on Monday it would buy 17 new Airbus (AIR.PA) A320NEO and A321NEO aircraft worth a combined $2.2 billion at list prices.

The company logo of BOC Aviation is displayed during a news conference ahead of its listing in Hong Kong, China May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor, which had 487 aircraft as at June 30, said it expected to take delivery of the aircraft in 2020 and 2021.

The Singapore-based company, which is majority-owned by Bank of China (601988.SS), had in June agreed to buy 5 Airbus aircraft worth a combined $553 million at list prices for delivery in 2018 and 2019.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

