August 23, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BOC Aviation to buy eight Airbus A330neo jets, lease to Indonesia's Lion Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd (2588.HK), Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor, said on Thursday it will buy eight A330neo jets from Airbus SE (AIR.PA) at a list price of $2.4 billion.

An Airbus A330neo commercial passenger aircraft takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BOC Aviation will lease the aircraft to Jakarta-based Lion Air Group, with deliveries scheduled for 2019 and 2020. Lion Air has the option to buy four of the aircraft on delivery.

The fresh order comes after the largest customer for the Airbus A330neo, AirAsia X (AIRX.KL), last month expanded an order by 34 jets to 100, helping to ease doubts over the model’s relatively slow sales.

It was not clear whether the order had been logged already in the Airbus order book without the customer being identified.

Airbus was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar

