BOC Aviation to buy three Boeing 787-9s for list price of $845 million

(Reuters) - BOC Aviation said it has agreed to buy three Boeing 787-9 aircraft at an aggregate list price of $845 million from Boeing Co.

Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor expects to take delivery of the aircraft in 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Singapore-based company, which is majority-owned by Bank of China, had also placed an order for six Boeing 787-9s in March for $1.7 billion.

