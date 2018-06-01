FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

BOC Aviation to buy three Boeing 787-9s for list price of $845 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - BOC Aviation said it has agreed to buy three Boeing 787-9 aircraft at an aggregate list price of $845 million from Boeing Co.

Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor expects to take delivery of the aircraft in 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Singapore-based company, which is majority-owned by Bank of China, had also placed an order for six Boeing 787-9s in March for $1.7 billion.

(This story corrects headline to say BOC Aviation will buy three Boeing 787-9, not 878-9, aircraft.)

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru

