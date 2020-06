FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane takes off on a test flight from Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s BOC Aviation (2588.HK) said on Tuesday it had cancelled an order for 30 of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 737 MAX planes, the model that was involved in two fatal crashes.

The aircraft lessor will also defer the delivery of some other Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, it added.