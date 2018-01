DUBLIN (Reuters) - Chinese aircraft lessor Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co. (BoComm) may consider an initial public offering at some stage in the future, an executive said on Thursday.

“Maybe some day our parent company ... (will) wish to share their activity with other investors. We can go to an IPO to let investors into BoComm leasing,” Zhen Xing, the company’s head of aviation sales, told the AirFinance conference in Dublin.