China's BoCom reports 1.8% rise in first-quarter profit amid pandemic

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) (601328.SS), (3328.HK) reported a 1.8% in its first-quarter net profit.

Profit at China’s sixth-biggest bank by assets rose to 21.451 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) in the three months through March, from 21.07 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

BoCom’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.59% at end-March from 1.47% at end-December.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, fell to 1.55% by end-March from 1.58% at end-2019.