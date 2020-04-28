April 28, 2020 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's BoCom reports 1.8% rise in first-quarter profit amid pandemic

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China's Bank of Communications is displayed outside its branch at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) (601328.SS), (3328.HK) reported a 1.8% in its first-quarter net profit.

Profit at China’s sixth-biggest bank by assets rose to 21.451 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) in the three months through March, from 21.07 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

BoCom’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.59% at end-March from 1.47% at end-December.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, fell to 1.55% by end-March from 1.58% at end-2019.

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below