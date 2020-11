FILE PHOTO: A general view shows The Bank of England and the City of London financial district, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England is looking at whether it could introduce a graduated system of capital rules for smaller lenders and building societies, Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday.

“Moving to a fully graduated regime of this kind would be a major undertaking,” Woods told the City of London’s Mansion House.