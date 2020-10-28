Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bank of England gives banks breathing space over crisis plans

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A general view of The Bank of England in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main banks will have extra time before they have to say publicly how they could be closed down in a crisis, the Bank of England proposed on Wednesday.

Banks were required to submit a report to the BoE this month assessing how they would be wound up in a crisis without needing taxpayer support, and publish a summary next June. The BoE has proposed a one-year delay for both deadlines.

