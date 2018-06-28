BoE tells banks and insurers to be wary of crypto assets

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks and insurers should be wary of crypto-assets as they can be highly-volatile and vulnerable to fraud, the Bank of England said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A cryptocurrency mining computer is seen in front of bitcoin logo during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Sam Woods, BoE Deputy Governor responsible for financial supervision, said the range of products and market participants related to crypto-assets has grown quickly.

“In their short history, crypto-assets have exhibited high price volatility and relative illiquidity,” Woods said in a letter to the chief executives of banks and insurers he regulates.

“Crypto-assets also raise concerns related to misconduct and market integrity – many appear vulnerable to fraud and manipulation, as well as money-laundering and terrorist financing risks.”

The BoE expects firms to inform their usual supervisory contact of any planned crypto-asset exposure or activity on an ad hoc basis, together with an assessment of the risks associated with the intended exposure.