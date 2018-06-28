FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

BoE tells banks and insurers to be wary of crypto assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks and insurers should be wary of crypto-assets as they can be highly-volatile and vulnerable to fraud, the Bank of England said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A cryptocurrency mining computer is seen in front of bitcoin logo during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Sam Woods, BoE Deputy Governor responsible for financial supervision, said the range of products and market participants related to crypto-assets has grown quickly.

“In their short history, crypto-assets have exhibited high price volatility and relative illiquidity,” Woods said in a letter to the chief executives of banks and insurers he regulates.

“Crypto-assets also raise concerns related to misconduct and market integrity – many appear vulnerable to fraud and manipulation, as well as money-laundering and terrorist financing risks.”

The BoE expects firms to inform their usual supervisory contact of any planned crypto-asset exposure or activity on an ad hoc basis, together with an assessment of the risks associated with the intended exposure.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise

