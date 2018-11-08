Technology News
Bank of England to test financial system resilience to cyber attacks

FILE PHOTO: People pass the Bank of England in the City of London January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will carry out a test on Friday to gauge the financial sector’s ability to withstand a major cyber attack.

The BoE said that, in partnership with the finance ministry and the Financial Conduct Authority, it would host a one-day exercise on Nov. 9.

“The exercise will help authorities and firms identify improvements to our collective response arrangements, improving the resilience of the sector as a whole,” the BoE said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey

