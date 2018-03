(Reuters) - The smallest member of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) upgraded narrowbody jetliner range, the 138-seat 737 MAX 7, began its maiden flight on Friday, heralding months of trials before it enters service next year, the company said.

FILE PHOTO - Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

The aircraft is the third and smallest member of Boeing’s 737 MAX line-up, but has posted relatively modest sales with fewer than 100 orders out of 4,000 for the MAX family as a whole.